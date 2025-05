Girls wrestling: ER Wrestling Club finishes 9th on national stage Published 8:32 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Staff report

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — East Rowan Wrestling Club girls represented North Carolina on the national stage at the NHCSA National Duals.

The team was unseeded but went 6-2 with wins against teams from Florida, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey and Nebraska and finished ninth out of 36 teams.