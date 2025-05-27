Commissioners recognize local volunteers for state awards Published 12:10 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

SALISBURY — The meeting room for the Rowan County Board of Commissioners was packed last week to watch the commissioners present volunteers from throughout the county with the Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards.

Four volunteers received the award, which is nominated by local community members and then awarded by a state-level commission. Awardees were Catherine Russo, Carolyn Barker, Teresa Montgomery and Matthew Weaver.

Russo, who is known as Mz. Cat by her students, was nominated for her work with motorcycle safety awareness programs throughout the state. She currently serves as the director of safety awareness and education for the N.C. Concerned Bikers Association as well as having a large part in Look Twice NC and the 10 programs the motorcycle safety awareness organization offers.

She resides in Rowan County, but teaches classes in 10 different counties, wrote Cynthia Hodges of Look Twice in her nomination letter.

“It isn’t just what Mz. Cat does, it’s how she does it. It’s who she is. She can’t help but be an inspiration to everyone who meets her. In 2024, she was honored with the “Educator of the year” award by the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program. We believe, Mz. Cat as she is affectionately known to her students, is an inspiration to many to always look out for others and make a difference,” wrote Hodges.

Barker was nominated for her work with Capstone Recovery, where she serves on the board of directors. Beyond her work on the board, Barker also volunteers as a life coach to the women in the organization’s programs. She previously served as both a member of the board of directors and as a life coach at Rowan Helping Ministries, as well.

She has also offered pro bono counseling since 2002.

“Carolyn is a Sunday school teacher, a member of a retiree singing group that sings at nursing homes for free and volunteers one day a month at the Billy Graham Library. Carolyn has dedicated a lot of years to helping others without ever expecting anything in return,” said Board Chairman Greg Edds during the presentation.

Montgomery was nominated for her work with Rowan Helping Ministries, where she “had once been a guest,” wrote Courtney Hunter, community relations manager for RHM, in the nomination letter.

While Montgomery was working on her social work degree at Livingstone College, she chose to return to RHM and perform her field work there.

“She has since become a vital part of our community, giving motivational talks to our guests and volunteering in nearly every aspect of our work. Whether at our shelter’s front desk, in the laundry room, in our food pantry, assisting in the Crisis Network Assistance Office or helping in the annual Point-in-Time Count of homeless individuals, Teresa gives tirelessly, always with a smile on her face. Her lived experience of homelessness and crisis allows her to connect with those she serves in a way few can,” wrote Hunter.

Weaver was also nominated for his work with Rowan Helping Ministries, where he has volunteered his spare time since 2001 through a variety of fields, wrote Volunteer Coordinator Samantha Stanley in the nomination letter.

He can mostly be found in the organization’s kitchen but “he has done whatever was needed — washing laundry for our guests, stocking holiday turkeys, cleaning restrooms and tackling countless behind-the-scenes tasks that many would overlook,” wrote Stanley.

During the recent holiday season, Weaver also utilized his musical talents and “serenaded our guests with festive holiday tunes on his banjo, making the season a little brighter for those facing hard times,” wrote Stanley.

During the presentation, all of the recipients received their state awards and a coin bearing the seal of Rowan County from the commissioners, who also took the time to thank those who were honored for their work in serving the community.