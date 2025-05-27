College athletics: Corriher keeps moving up the ladder Published 8:19 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Staff report

TUCSON, Ariz. — South Rowan graduate Jason Corriher joined Arizona’s Senior Leadership Team in late February.

Officially he is the senior associate AD for strategic communications.

That means he manages and coordinates all the strategic communications efforts for the Arizona Wildcats’ 22 sports.

The latest success for Arizona is a berth in the NCAA baseball tournament. Arizona will be play in the regional hosted by Oregon.

A lifelong Wolfpack fan — Corriher’s earliest sports memory is NC State’s 1983 men’s basketball championship — Corriher found his career calling in the field of sports information while he was a student at N.C. State. He graduated in 2000.

After stints as assistant AD for sports information at Marist and Ohio U, he was hired by Marshall where he was the head of strategic communications, media relations and sports information. He worked at Marshall 11 years before moving on to Tulane’s administrative staff, where he had the chance to lead the coverage of the miraculous rise of the Green Wave football program.

Corriher was at Tulane for two years before moving out to Arizona.

He has been involved with 18 football bowl games, either covering the event or representing his university.