College softball: World Series run ends for Rhinos

YUMA, Ariz. — The Gaston College Rhinos finished their softball season with a fourth-place finish in the 20-team Division 1 Junior College World series.

The Rhinos (63-5) won three games before being eliminated from the double-elimination tournament by an 11-3 loss to Wallace State (Ala.).

Sophomore Phoebe Cole (Carson) played in three of the five World Series games for the Rhinos.

She was a pinch-hitter in the last game and was employed as a pinch-runner in two others. She made a lifetime memory by scoring a run in the World Series.

Cole batted .300 for the season (6-for-20) and was 3-0 as a pitcher, making nine appearances and posting a 3.36 ERA.