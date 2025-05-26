College softball: Clarke will play in World Series Published 3:05 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

Staff report

KNOXVILLE — Tennessee beat Nebraska 1-0 on Sunday to win a Super Regional two games to one.

Tennessee lost the first game on Friday but won on Saturday and Sunday. Karlyn Pickens, the hardest thrower in college softball, pitched the shutout. Ella Dodge hit a home run.

Emma Clarke, a freshman from West Rowan, has played in 39 games for the Vols and is usually the DP in the lineup.

Tennessee is ranked seventh and will be in the World Series for the ninth time. The World Series will be played in Oklahoma City.

The format is double-elimination until there are two teams left. They’ll play a best-of-three series.

The eight-team field includes five SEC teams — Tennessee, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas and Ole Miss — along with Texas Tech, Oregon and UCLA.

Tennessee will play Oklahoma on Thursday.