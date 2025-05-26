College baseball: Tar Heels will host regional Published 5:13 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

Staff report

DURHAM — East Rowan graduate Cameron Padgett had the distinction of throwing the last pitch of the ACC Tournament.

Padgett (2-1) pitched the last two innings to finish off a 14-4 romp against Clemson in Sunday’s championship game at Durham Athletic Park. The junior right-hander did well. He allowed one run and struck out four batters.

South Rowan grad Kane Kepley was a big factor in UNC’s 3-0 run through the tournament with three runs scored and four RBIs.

The junior center fielder has 60 hits, 40 walks and 25 HBPs. so he’s been the perfect leadoff man for the Tar Heels this season with a .458 on-base percentage and a team-best 64 runs.

UNC (42-12) is 25-6 at home and will be a regional host.

The Chapel Hill Regional also will include second-seeded Oklahoma and third-seeded Nebraska.

UNC opens against the 4 seed Holy Cross on Friday at noon.