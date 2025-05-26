College baseball: Surry ends season with 16-14 loss Published 3:37 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

Staff report

AUBURN, N.Y. — SUNY Niagara scored five runs in the top of the ninth and beat Surry Community College 16-14 on Monday.

The loss was the second in the D3 Junior College World Series for Surry (37-14) and ended the season for a host of local baseball players.

Surry got big games on Monday from West Rowan grads Zach McNeely, Lucas Graham and Elijah Palmer. McNeely had three hits and scored three times. Graham only had one hit, but scored three and drove in three. Palmer, Region 10 Player of the Year, had three RBIs and scored two.

Jaden Johnson (A.L. Brown), Brett Morris (South Rowan) and Emory Taylor (Carson) had two hits each. Johnson and Morris had singles in the bottom of the ninth to put the tying runs on base, but the Knights couldn’t get them home.

• Surry lost 12-2 to Rowan College (NJ) on Sunday. Johnson drove in Palmer and Graham early, but the Knights didn’t score again.

• Surry got a strong mound effort on Saturday from Zach Helms (NW Cabarrus) and won 10-2 against Brookdale Community College. An early two-run blast by Morris put Surry in charge of that one.