College baseball: ECU Pirates in Conway Regional Published 3:57 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

Staff report

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The East Carolina baseball team had to win the American Athletic Conference Tournament played in Clearwater, F;a. to continue the season — and did so.

The sixth-seeded Pirates (33-25) beat Tulane 8-2 in Sunday’s final. They went 4-0 in the tournament.

Jake Hunter (East Rowan) had the save against Charlotte in a 6-5 quarterfinal win on Friday. He relieved and got two big outs late in the 9-7 semifinal win against South Florida on Saturday. He was called on again on Sunday. He walked both batters he faced, but they didn’t score.

The Conway Regional obviously is hosted by top-seeded Coastal Carolina. East Carolina is seeded third, with national power Florida seeded second. Fairfield is the 4 seed in the double-elimination event.

ECU will open against the Gators at noon on Friday. ESPN2 will televise the game.

East Carolina will be trying to beat Florida for the first time.

Coastal Carolina (48-11) also has a pitcher from East Rowan. Sophomore Chance Mako has pitched in four games, with his most recent relief outing on May 9. Mako pitched in two games at NC State as a freshman.