College baseball: Bears beat Catawba, head to Cary for first time Published 4:46 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

Staff report

SALISBURY — Forty-six wins is a fabulous college baseball season, but the 47th one that the Catawba Indians needed to get to the Division II Championships in Cary proved elusive.

Catawba’s 7-3 win over the Bears on Thursday put Lenoir-Rhyne’s backs to the wall in the Southeast Super Regional, but the Bears beat the Indians 6-3 on Friday to even the series and won decisively, 6-1, on Saturday.

The Bears had the power advantage. They were hitting balls out of Newman Park, and Catawba (46-14) wasn’t. L-R socked two long ones on Saturday, one off starter Austin Fine and a rare one off closer Hayden Simmerson, who had to answer the call to the bullpen very early — in the third inning.

The Indians couldn’t muster any offense on Saturday other than an RBI double by Cole Hales.

Friday’s setback was similar. The Bears hit Catawba starter Casey Gouge hard early, and the Indians didn’t produce much offense other than a two-run double by Matthew Connolly.

The Bears (48-13) are having their greatest baseball season and they’ll be part of the eight-team field bidding for a national championship in Cary for the first time.

Lenoir-Rhyne is seeded third and will open the tournament on Friday afternoon against East Stroudsburg (Pa.).