Linn-Honeycutt announces Memorial Day plans Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home will hold its annual Memorial Day Remembrance Service on 2 p.m.

The service will be held on the front lawn of the funeral home with tents provided. In case of rain, the service will move inside to the Northcrest Chapel of the funeral home. Several military groups, along with Taps in the Park, Freightliner and various speakers will help in the ceremonies. Military Honors will be conducted. The public is invited to attend this free event as we remember and honor military servicemen and service women who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is located at 1420 N. Main St, China Grove.