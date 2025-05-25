Letter: For years of fraud Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

Now that Biden has exited the political stage, the constant lies during his time in office just keep surfacing from all angles. The legacy media, celebrities and Democrats have been proven to be co-conspirators in propping up a failed president who didn’t even know what day it was; their reputation and credibility is forever done. Funny how they are admitting the obvious now, but it just continues to validate America and its people were used and abused. No pity for the fools who did, and still do, drink the Kool-Aid.

— Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis