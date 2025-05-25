Letter: A closer look Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

Let’s examine the (BBB), one Big Beautiful Bill. It follows the Republican mantra of forcing pregnancies to term, only to turn around and vote to knock over 2 million underprivileged, impoverished youth and seniors off of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), not to mention over 8 million people they will leave without Medicaid and then triggers cuts to Medicare of over $400 billion through the year 2034.

But alarmingly, hidden in the 1,100 page BBB is a restriction on “the authority of federal courts to hold government officials in contempt when they violate court orders.”

So will the Senate pass this hidden gem in their version of the BBB? Will Tillis and Budd join their sycophantic House GOP political degenerates? Will they feign ignorance while voting “yes“? Dean of Berkeley Law School’s Erwin Chemerinsky explains “Without the contempt power, judicial orders are meaningless and can be ignored.” It’s truly time at the next midterms to vote this bankrupt party out, so maybe we can reconstruct the judicial, legislative and executive entities as the

Constitution defines, that has stood the test of time (over 240 years) until this lawless administration. The other Republican mantra is “If you can’t win, suppress the vote and change the rules” (emphasis mine).

— Harold Stover

Salisbury