Incidents and felony arrests — May 24 Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Salisbury Police reports

• An incident of fraud involving wire/computer/electronic manipulation on Sherwood Street reportedly occurred between 5:05 p.m. May 21 and 9:33 a.m. May 22. Total estimated loss was $2,900.

• Property damage to a business on Jake Alexander Boulevard West reportedly occurred about 7:25 p.m. May 22.

• A larceny of a bicycle from Mahaley Avenue reportedly occurred about 9:35 p.m. May 22. Total estimated loss was $500.

• Jyquavion Maleek Williams, 18, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule VI controlled substance.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A larceny of a firearm and power tools from a motor vehicle on Mt. Vernon Road, Woodleaf reportedly occurred between 5:30 p.m. May 20 and 8 a.m. May 21.

• A larceny of a bookbag from a motor vehicle on Upright Road, Mount Ulla reportedly occurred between 1 and 1:30 p.m. May 20.

• An assault with a knife on Hawkins Loop reportedly occurred about 12:30 p.m. May 21,

• An assault on Tree Limb Lane, Kannapolis reportedly occurred about 2:29 p.m. May 21.

• A left of a motor vehicle on Hickory Street, Landis reportedly occurred between 5 p.m. May 20 and 8 a.m. May 21.