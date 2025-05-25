Incidents and felony arrests — May 24
Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 25, 2025
All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Salisbury Police reports
• An incident of fraud involving wire/computer/electronic manipulation on Sherwood Street reportedly occurred between 5:05 p.m. May 21 and 9:33 a.m. May 22. Total estimated loss was $2,900.
• Property damage to a business on Jake Alexander Boulevard West reportedly occurred about 7:25 p.m. May 22.
• A larceny of a bicycle from Mahaley Avenue reportedly occurred about 9:35 p.m. May 22. Total estimated loss was $500.
• Jyquavion Maleek Williams, 18, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule VI controlled substance.
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
• A larceny of a firearm and power tools from a motor vehicle on Mt. Vernon Road, Woodleaf reportedly occurred between 5:30 p.m. May 20 and 8 a.m. May 21.
• A larceny of a bookbag from a motor vehicle on Upright Road, Mount Ulla reportedly occurred between 1 and 1:30 p.m. May 20.
• An assault with a knife on Hawkins Loop reportedly occurred about 12:30 p.m. May 21,
• An assault on Tree Limb Lane, Kannapolis reportedly occurred about 2:29 p.m. May 21.
• A left of a motor vehicle on Hickory Street, Landis reportedly occurred between 5 p.m. May 20 and 8 a.m. May 21.