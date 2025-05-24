Monroe Street School concerns obstruct Livingstone Historic District expansion Published 12:10 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council denied Livingstone College’s request to endorse the requested expansion of the college’s national historic district, with half of the council members stating that the lack of movement with the National Register-listed Monroe Street School gave them pause in giving the college more historic listings.

The request from the college was for the city to endorse the application to the National Register of Historic Places which, if approved, would expand the Livingstone College National Historic District across the campus down to Old Plank Road. Currently, the district starts along West Monroe Street, with the north boundary being Partee Street and the south being South Craige Street, and extends approximately halfway through campus.

The extension provides tax incentives to contributing structures in the new area, which are generally those that are 50 years old or more.

“We do need it. We’ve been struggling, we’ve had a very small population of students. But I love being there,” said Livingstone History Professor Jayson Gardner.

Mayor Tamara Sheffield noted before opening the public hearing on the issue, that she knew many of the Council members had heard questions and had their one about the condition and plans for Monroe Street School, which is owned by the college. However, Sheffield said that the district and landmark are “separate issues,” as the school is designated individually.

However, both Council Member Carlton Jackson Jr. and Mayor Pro Tem Harry McLaughlin said that they were hesitant to extend the college’s benefits and responsibilities before hearing the school’s plans for restoring the Monroe Street School.

“It’s a separate issue, but in a way it’s not because we’re adding onto something called the Livingstone National Historic District, but yet, they already have property (on the register) that is in a situation that’s not acceptable,” said McLaughlin.

Jackson said that he also had many concerns as both a community member and former student of the Monroe Street School and that he “struggled to look favorably” upon the action while the school’s future remained an open question mark.

Sheffield said that she had many of the same concerns and asked City Manager Jim Greene Jr. to invite representatives of Livingstone College to present their plans at a future public meeting.

“Those are big concerns. Personally, I don’t want to hold up this just to talk about that, that’s my opinion. That’s how I would go about it, but I think this is good for Livingstone that it helps them but it doesn’t get them off the hook for Monroe Street,” said Sheffield.

Council Member David Post said that he was also reluctant to punish the college by withholding the tax credits for the district.

Following the discussion, Post moved to recommend the application. Sheffield voted yes, while Jackson and McLaughlin voted against, meaning that the motion failed without a majority. The City Council was without Council Member Susan Kluttz, who was recovering from a surgery.

“Promises have been made, and if much is given, much is expected. I hear many things in the community about what was going to be done with it, and nothing has been done, but yet now they’re applying for different things,” said McLaughlin.

The college did not respond to phones calls and emails requesting comment on the Monroe Street School’s future.