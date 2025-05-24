Gotta’ Run: Physical therapy success Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

We finished our spring beginning runners class a few weeks ago. During the class, I happened to mention to Mike Lippard, an exercise physiologist by trade, that I was still very tight in my core area even though I was healing well from my broken back. Mike suggested cupping and said he had great success with it and that it improved flexibility for him. I thought about what he said, read some and then contacted Delaine Fowler, owner of Accelerate Therapy and Performance in Salisbury.

I told her that my back was healing well but that I wasn’t happy with my flexibility. Such things as leg extension and even the ability to reach normally to put on socks and tie shoes were challenging. Delaine’s group was able to set up a series of appointments and insurance helped, making the appointments very affordable with only a $20 copay.

I had seen basketball players with red circles on their backs, shoulders, etc. I read that cupping and scraping could help me continue to heal in the hands of a licensed therapist. I had scraping before for a serious hamstring injury from softball, but this would be a new experience for me using the cupping and scraping together.

From Delaine, “Physical therapists use two ancient-yet-modern techniques, cupping and instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization (IASTM), often called “scraping,” to help people recover from pain and movement issues.”

What is cupping? Cupping uses special suction cups placed on the skin to gently lift tissue. This increases blood flow, relaxes muscles and reduces inflammation. It’s often used for muscle strains, tension headaches, chronic pain and sports injuries. Though it may leave red marks, it’s generally safe when performed by a trained therapist.

What is IASTM? IASTM involves using metal tools to “scrape” over the skin, helping to break up scar tissue and adhesions. It improves range of motion, reduces pain and speeds recovery especially useful for tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, carpal tunnel and post-surgical scar tissue. Mild soreness or bruising can occur but typically fades quickly.

Why do these therapies matter? Both techniques are often part of a broader treatment plan that includes exercise, education and movement training. They help restore motion, ease pain and promote healing. While cupping works by lifting and improving circulation, IASTM works by applying pressure to target tight or restricted tissues.

Which one is right for you? Delaine said, “That depends on your condition. Cupping might feel like a gentle pull; scraping may be more intense. A licensed physical therapist can help determine which therapy or combination is most appropriate for your goals. Never use these tools on yourself or allow someone untrained to use these tools on you. Always consult with a trained provider of these services.”

These therapies are not just trends, they’re tools that, when used correctly, can offer profound relief and foster recovery in an approachable, hands-on way. Results for me so far include the ability to pull my knees closer to my chest and to normally put on my socks just by reaching for the end of my feet. I also seem to have more flexibility in my quads, a less tight IT band and a general feeling of strength and balance in my legs. I also learned that the hip flexors are attached to the spine in the exact area of my worst injuries, the L3 and T12 vertebrae. I now have a looped strap that helps in stretching the hamstrings, the least flexible muscle in the body for many runners.

In unfinished business from Special Olympics Torch Run, the Salisbury PD has more benefit events upcoming. Organizational Development Sergeant Adam Bouk said, “We definitely had a bigger turnout this year and hopefully even bigger next year. Between the lunches we sold, merchandise and a few donations we raised $750 for NCLETR on Wednesday. Our goal for 2025 is $15,000…we have never exceeded $7,500, and this year we are doing big things! We have the dead lift on June 7, a poker run on Sept. 20 and a fall softball tournament in October.” Contact Bouk at 704-216-7556.

Our next race upcoming is the Fun Fest 5K Trail Run for Nazareth Children’s Home on June 7. This is a first-time trail run event in conjunction with Nazareth’s Fun Fest that will use the East Rowan YMCA trails for the 5K course. Look for this event and more at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org.