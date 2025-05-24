College baseball: Hunter saves the day Published 12:16 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

Staff report

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It was five years ago when COVID struck down East Rowan’s promising 2020 season shortly after it began.

That was the first season at the helm for coach Brett Hatley and the Mustangs had a potentially powerful team featuring right-handed pitchers Jake Hunter and Cameron Padgett and sluggers Charlie Klingler and Wayne Mize.

Hunter went on to East Carolina, where he’s been a factor for a long time and has put together a solid career.

Hunter is 10-9 in four seasons. He has pitched in 78 games in his career. He has struck out 184 batters and he has saved five games.

He got the save on Thursday in the American Athletic Conference quarterfinals, as sixth-seeded ECU beat second-seeded Charlotte 6-5.

Hunter entered the game for the eighth inning and had smooth 1-2-3 sailing.

But things got exciting in the ninth. Hunter allowed four hits and two runs in the ninth, but he had a three-run cushion and he got the final out on a strikeout.

East Carolina (31-25) advanced to the tournament semifinals.