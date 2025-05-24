College baseball: Accolades for JT Taylor Published 12:52 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

Staff report

GREENSBORO — Salisbury native JT Taylor had a big season as North Carolina A&T’s shortstop.

Taylor (6-0, 185) is a 20-year-old slugger who began high school at Salisbury, but transferred. He played his senior year for the Combine Academy in Lincolnton.

Taylor came back on the radar screen in Salisbury as the secret weapon for the 2023 Rowan County American Legion team. He had a huge summer in Legion ball and helped Rowan win 40 games.

Taylor was limited to a handful of games at NC A&T by a wrist injury in 2024, but he was able to get a medical redshirt for that season.

NC A&T finished this season 15-37, but Taylor was second team All-Coastal Athletic Association and he made the All-CAA Rookie team. He batted .297 with 11 homers, 40 RBIs, 38 runs scored, three triples and 14 doubles.

Taylor’s brother, Braylon, is a basketball standout for Salisbury.