American Legion baseball: Rowan County starts 0-1 Published 2:08 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

Staff report

LEXINGTON — Rowan County’s 2025 American Legion debut didn’t go well at Holt-Moffitt Field where Davidson County’s Post 8 Hawgs took advantage of four errors and rolled 7-2 on Friday night.

The Hawgs are 4-0.

It was the first game of the season for Rowan County and Seth Graham’s first official game as head coach.

Rowan had 11 hits and drew two walks, but only dented the scoreboard with single runs in the fifth and seventh. Carter Durant and Luke Ponczka had two hits each. Marshal Faw and Cole Blevins had the RBIs. Gaige Scruggs and Dylan Carter scored the runs.

The difference in the game was the bottom of the third. That’s when Davidson County scored five unearned runs to take control. Rowan County pitcher Connor Park, a Mooresville lefty who is back with the team this season, was in the wrong place at the wrong time and took the loss.

“There were a couple of weird errors in that inning,” Graham said. “Connor should’t have given up any runs. He should have been in the dugout and we should have been hitting.”

Kendal Sifford started on the mound for Rowan and faced only seven batters in two scoreless innings. Durant and Chase Fisher also pitched scoreless frames.