Second arrest in Tilman Street shooting Published 12:37 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

SALISBURY — Police have now charged a second man in the shooting death of a teenager on Tilman Street in February.

According to Major Justin Crews of the Salisbury Police Department, on Feb. 20 dispatch received a call reporting shots had been fired in the 1400 block of Tilman Street.

When investigators arrived, they found Emmanuel Houston Jr., 18, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency responders tried to save Houston, but he died from his injuries.

On Thursday, police charged Jamarion Racel Proffitt with murder. Proffitt was already in the custody of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Detention Center due to a shooting incident that occurred on January 25, 2025. He was placed back into the Detention Center under no bond.

Profitt is the second man charged in the February murder that Salisbury investigators, with help from the NC State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), have worked tirelessly to resolve.

In April, Shakier Dawkwon Verdell, 21, was charged with first-degree murder. Investigators were able to obtain enough evidence to show probable cause for warrants for both men.

Verdell was served with the warrant by the Lexington Police Department and placed in the Davidson County Detention Center under no bond.

Anyone with information, please contact Lt. Casper at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.