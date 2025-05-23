Permitted protest planned for Saturday Published 12:00 am Friday, May 23, 2025

SALISBURY — The corner of West Innes and Church streets will be the site of a Defend Democracy Rally from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the event organizer, attendees are encouraged to bring American flags and protest signs.

“The event is an opportunity for people to express their support for the Constitution and their opposition to the Trump Administration’s continued dismantling of federal agencies and defunding of critical services,” the release said.

This event is organized by local volunteers with support from organizations like the Rowan County Democratic Party and Salisbury Indivisible.