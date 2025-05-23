Incidents and felony arrests — May 23 Published 12:00 am Friday, May 23, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• An assault on Union Heights Boulevard reportedly occurred between 9:22 a.m. May 18 and 9:22 a.m. May 21.

• Property damage from a hit and run on West Innes Street reportedly occurred about 6:05 p.m. May 21.

• A theft of a motor vehicle from Sycamore Road reportedly occurred between 2 and 6 p.m. May 21.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A larceny on Neel Road reportedly occurred between 4 p.m. May 14 and 10 am. May 20.

• Crystal Lynn Lester, 38, was charged May 20 with assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.