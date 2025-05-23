Incidents and felony arrests — May 23
Published 12:00 am Friday, May 23, 2025
All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty
Salisbury Police reports
• An assault on Union Heights Boulevard reportedly occurred between 9:22 a.m. May 18 and 9:22 a.m. May 21.
• Property damage from a hit and run on West Innes Street reportedly occurred about 6:05 p.m. May 21.
• A theft of a motor vehicle from Sycamore Road reportedly occurred between 2 and 6 p.m. May 21.
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
• A larceny on Neel Road reportedly occurred between 4 p.m. May 14 and 10 am. May 20.
• Crystal Lynn Lester, 38, was charged May 20 with assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.