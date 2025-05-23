Commissioners, city council stick with Project Pixie Published 12:10 am Friday, May 23, 2025

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners and the Salisbury City Council both approved incentives for “Project Pixie,” a company with a pre-existing facility in Salisbury that is looking to add another $27.9 million expansion in the city.

The company already has a facility in Rowan County and is looking at areas around Charlotte, said Rowan EDC Vice President Scott Shelton, who presented to both the City Council and Board of Commissioners. He noted that the company was considering Rowan along with two other counties in North Carolina and one in South Carolina.

Both Salisbury and Rowan County have similar incentive policies, where companies become eligible for higher level incentives based on investment levels, wages and benefits offered, number of jobs created and more. “Project Pixie” qualified for a Level 1 incentive grant from both the city and county, which is a 40 percent return on property taxes paid to both.

The grant will run for five years, during which the company would receive approximately $675,000 in returns while the city would receive approximately $541,000 and the county $472,000 in tax revenue over that same period after the return.

The company plans to invest $27.9 million to build a new facility on an unidentified property just outside of the Salisbury city limits and ask for annexation into the city. The company also plans to create 30 jobs over its first two years, which Shelton said would have an average annual wage of approximately $55,000.

Because the city and county scales are different, Project Pixie received the same level of grant but different point scores from each.

For the city, the company received one point for creating between 25 and 99 jobs, two points for investing between $10 million and $50 million, one point for averaging between 90 and 110 percent of the county’s average wage, one point for being an existing expansion and one point for providing health insurance and paying 50 percent of the monthly premiums.

The company received no points from the county for job creation because it created less than 50, but it did receive a point for investing between $10 and $50 million, one point for averaging between 90 and 110 percent of the county’s average wage, one point for being an existing expansion, one point for being a targeted industry and one point for providing health insurance and paying 50 percent of the monthly premiums.

Both the City Council members and county commissioners voted unanimously to approve the incentive packages for Project Pixie. Commissioners Craig Pierce and Judy Klusman were absent from the county meeting on Monday while City Council Member Susan Kluttz was absent from the city meeting on Tuesday.

Project Pixie is the first incentive request to be considered by the city council under its new incentive policy. The policy was updated in February, adding a scoring system and changing the tax return numbers and bringing it in line with the county’s policy.