College baseball: James, Savage have good seasons at Caldwell Published 1:28 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Staff report

HUDSON — Freshman Daxton Savage (Carson) and sophomore Joseph “JD” James (South Rowan) have wrapped up strong baseball seasons for the Caldwell Tech Cobras.

Savage, who played American Legion ball for Kannapolis, is a four-pitch right-hander who throws up to 89 mph and mixes in a curve, slider and changeup. He was a first team All-Region 10 pick.

Savage had a 6-3 record with a 4.28 ERA in 61 innings. He struck out 60, while walking 26.

Savage is also a capable hitter, although he only had 11 at-bats for Caldwell.

James, who is remembered as the first baseman for South Rowan’s 2022 3A state champs, disclocated a knee on a swing in March and was expected to miss six weeks, but he was back in the lineup after missing about 10 games.

He was the starting first baseman for the Cobras and was exceptional defensively. He had good offensive numbers with 31 hits, 22 runs and 24 RBIs and 10 doubles in 36 games. He batted .267, and 15 walks boosted his on-base percentage to .341.

Both players are in action for the Statesville Owls this summer in the Southern Collegiate Baseball League. They’ll be joined on the Owls by outfielder Daniel Savage (Carson), who was on the Caldwell Tech roster this season.