Tech troubleshooter by day, dragon dad by night: North Rowan student balances passion, purpose Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

SPENCER — At North Rowan High School, it’s not uncommon to see students juggling academics, athletics, and extracurriculars — but Jo Jo Tarver has taken that balance to the next level. Known for his quick smile, and love of all things tech and reptiles, Tarver is leaving his mark on North High in more ways than one.

As a help desk intern under the guidance of Amber Hall, Tarver plays a vital role in keeping the school running smoothly. From inputting work orders to troubleshooting devices across campus, he’s become the go-to tech problem-solver for students and staff alike.

“Tarver has been an incredible help,” Hall said.

But behind the scenes, Tarver’s passions extend beyond the screen. His ongoing passion project focuses on the care and benefits of emotional support animals, specifically bearded dragons. As the proud caretaker of North’s beloved emotional support dragon, Cavy, Tarver has sparked schoolwide interest in exotic pet care. Many students have even bought their own.

Cavy, often seen lounging in his tank, running around Hall’s office or making surprise cameos on North Rowan’s social media, has become something of a celebrity.

“He’s like part of the family here,” said one student. “We all check in on him every day.”

He is also very popular on Instagram. On weekends, Cavy heads home with Tarver, where he joins two baby bearded dragons in a cozy, carefully managed habitat.

To keep his scaly friends well-fed, Tarver even began breeding Dubia roaches — yes, you read that right — as a sustainable food source. And when he’s not wrangling reptiles or fixing iPads, you’ll find him hyping up school spirit by creating engaging social media posts about school events and athletics.

Though deeply involved with both the basketball and football teams, Tarver holds a quieter dream close to his heart: pursuing a future that combines his love for animals and athletics.

“I want to keep playing football in college,” he said. “But I also want to learn more about exotic pets. There’s so much more to discover.”

With his blend of technical talent, creative energy and compassionate care, Tarver is proof that students can follow multiple passions — and bring a little magic (and a few scales) into their school community along the way.