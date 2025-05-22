Proposed county budget down 10 percent; tax rate holds steady Published 12:10 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

SALISBURY — The budget proposed by Rowan County Manager Aaron Church on Monday does not include any raises to the property tax rate, but that comes along with a 10-percent decrease in the General Fund budget. However, Church noted during the meeting that significant spending cuts or a tax increase would be likely next year if their projections hold true.

The total budget for the 2025 fiscal year stood at $238,819,248, while the proposed budget drops by approximately $23.4 million to a total of $215,404,572.

The proposed budget also holds the county’s property tax rate steady at $0.58 per $100 of valuation. When combined with the increase in the county’s tax base of approximately $1.1 billion, the expected revenue increase is $2,304,000.

Part of the reasoning for what Church called the “conservative” estimate for the budget was that the sales tax revenue is projected to remain flat, or the same as last year. Church said that the state recommended that counties and municipalities consider a one or two-percent increase.

Church added that if the zero-percent growth projection holds true, tough decisions will need to be made in 2026.

“If we’re correct in our projection that it’s zero percent, next year will be a really bad year. In order to keep moving forward the way we are currently providing service to the citizens and spending, the tax rate will have to be increased or additional employees will have to be eliminated from the budget,” said Church.

Church echoed concerns voiced during the Salisbury City Council budget presentation from last week that much of the issue this year is a continuing uncertainty to how the economy will respond to tariffs. Board Chairman Greg Edds said later in the meeting that the county was “hoping for zero percent, and we’ve never said that.”

“The reason this is bad is because, year after year we’ve been able to project, with the exception of the anomaly of 2021 with COVID, a pretty decent-sized increase. This year, not so much, which basically means we have a whole lot less money to appropriate towards ever-increasing contracts, utilities, employee pay, everything that it takes to make a county run on a day-to-day basis,” said Church.

That lack of an increase in revenues comes during the same year that the county is planning to enact the results of a pay study for the public safety departments. That study recommended that the county make pay grade changes to raise wages and make them more competitive, bring all employees up to the minimum of their new pay grade, implement four percent in-grade progressions for employees along with $500 in-grade progressions and an in-grade adjustment between zero and three percent based on the employee’s length of service with the county.

Between other salary increases, healthcare increases and other employee-related costs, Church said that the total employee investment this fiscal year would increase by approximately $4.4 million.

For education, the proposed budget includes a 3.5-percent increase in per-pupil spending to approximately $2,411. The state no longer provides counties with estimates for average daily membership, or attendance, so the school systems now provide their own. Rowan-Salisbury Schools estimated a decrease of 134, Kannapolis City School estimated a decrease of 32 and local charter schools estimated an increase of 532.

The proposed budget does not include much in the way of capital expenditures, said Church, with the total capital expenditures being $602,000 spread across six items such as a new playground for Sloan Park and HVAC repairs for various county departments.

The budget does include new debt payments for the purchase of a new train for Dan Nicholas Park after the previous trains broke down and one crashed. The train was being purchased via loan, said Church, with the debt payments working out to an annual payment of $407,616. The total cost was approximately $1.7 million.

Church also noted that he had to hold off on many vehicle purchases that were requested, including a new ambulance that he said “absolutely cannot be deferred another year.” Finance Director Anna Bumgarner noted that the ambulance would have cost approximately $500,000.

“We’re deferring a lot of vehicles in hopes that things will improve and we’ll be able to purchase them next year. This is another where we won’t be able to keep going without buying the vehicles we need and providing the employee pay that they need without raising taxes or eliminating positions,” said Church

To balance out those increases, Church proposed the elimination of 10 full-time vacant positions, saving $713,063.

He also noted that due to the uncertainty in the upcoming year, he chose to utilize a significantly smaller fund balance appropriation in approximately $10.6 million, down 71.8 percent from the prior year’s budgeted $37.6 million.

“This year, as we were getting near the end of the budget, I wanted to use less than what we normally have used, because I’m concerned about what’s going to happen,” said Church.

Several departments do have their fees increased in the recommended budget, which Church said were mainly to keep up with inflation. Departments with proposed fee increases include the tax assessors office and the planning department for printing, emergency services for emergency and nonemergency transportation, environmental health for permit and testing fees, health for dental and clinic fees and animal services for rabies vaccines and health certificates.

The commissioners also voted to set the public hearing to receive comment on the budget for the regularly-scheduled meeting on June 3, which will be held at 3 p.m.

The proposed budget can be found on the county’s website at rowancountync.sharefile.com/share/view/s0fa0e4236052408db610c5236f584ca3.