NFL: Walker may focus on edge as rookie Published 11:41 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Staff report

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich plans to use Jalon Walker (Salisbury), a first-round draft pick as an edge rusher as a rookie.

Walker’s do-it-all versatility as a linebacker at the University of Georgia was one of his most impressive traits, but the Falcons want him to master playing on the edge in the NFL first.

Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris has praised Walker’s work so far. He’ll be learning from veterans such as Leonard Floyd and Morgan Fox