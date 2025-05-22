Local church to host summer camp Published 12:06 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

Summer camp is coming soon.

Second Presbyterian Church, 732 Lincolnton Road, Salisbury, will be hosting the Bright Minds Academy Tutoring and Fun Summer Camp.

The camp, which is for ages 5-13, will be held June 2 through July 31 from 7:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

There is a registration fee of $50, and registration is currently open.

James Harley, pastor of the local congregation, said they would have open house registration at the church on Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To receive an application, visit the church’s Facebook page, scan the QR code and send the completed form to brightmindsexcel@gmail.com.

Bright Minds Academy is located at Mission House on Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury. Toni Cook-Smith is CEO/founder and has 10 years of tutoring experience and five years of educational experience.

Joining the Brighten My Academy Summer camp team this summer will be Dr. Mary Steltz and Shana Webb.

Steltz is a 23-year veteran educator who has served 15 years in Rowan-Salisbury Schools, two years in the Iredell-Statesville Schools and dean over teacher education at Livingstone College and Allen University. She has doctorates in curriculum and instruction and education law and has six master’s degrees.

Webb is an educator of more than 25 years with a background in Birth-K. She is currently working at Overton Elementary, having been there five years.

It was noted in an email that children enrolled in the Rowan-Salisbury Schools are encouraged to take advantage of this incredible opportunity and that the goal of this event is to help bridge the educational gap through comprehensive assessments, targeted curriculum support and enriching experiences.

Some of the activities that will take place during the camp include an Amtrak train ride to Raleigh, weekly library visits, movie outings and trips to museums and theme parks.

For additional information, call Cook-Smith at 704-310-9019.