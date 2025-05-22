Livingstone College to host its 3rd STEM Summer Camp Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

SALISBURY — Livingstone College will host its third STEM Summer Camp at its F. George Shipman Science Center. The free camp will offer two sessions for middle school and high school students: the middle school camp will run from June 9 to 13, and the high school camp will run from June 23 to 27. Space is limited. Registration for both camps closes on June 1.

The free camp will provide hands-on exposure to STEM-related activities, led by Livingstone College professors, including robotics, math, science and eSports. Meals will also be provided to all campers.