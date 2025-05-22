Incidents and felony arrests — May 22 Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A report of fraud on Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, Connecticut, was made at 9:55 a.m. May 19.

• An assault on a police officer at the Rowan County jail annex on Grace Church Road reportedly occurred at 12:17 a.m. May 19.

• A larceny on Bellingshire Drive, Mount Ulla reportedly occurred between 3:42 and 7:45 a.m. May 19.

• A report of credit card fraud on Needmore Road, Woodleaf reportedly occurred about 12:30 a.m. May 19.

• An assault on Forsaken Drive, China Grove reportedly occurred about 9:23 p.m. May 19.

• Dennis William Brewer, 49, was charged May 19 with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

• Joseph Scott Parham Jr., 26, was charged May 19 with habitual felon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

• Chadrick Dekeith Robinson, 39, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Salisbury Police reports

• An assault on Freeland Drive reportedly occurred between 7:50 and 8:07 a.m. May 20.

• A larceny on Klumac Road reportedly occurred about 10:55 a.m. May 20. Total estimated loss was $1,606.

• A larceny on South Arlington Street reportedly occurred about 1:30 p.m. May 20.

• An assault on Park Avenue reportedly occurred about 1:30 p.m. May 20.

• A burglary on North Lee Street reportedly occurred between 3 and 4:15 p.m. May 20.