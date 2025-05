High school girls track and field: Clemons, Chawlk lead honorees Published 2:55 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

All-CCC girls track and field

North Rowan’s Ty’Tiana Clemons was the Sprint MVP for the CCC Championships. Salisbury’s Kimora Chawlk was the Field MVP.

NORTH ROWAN: Allanah McArthur, Amiyah Stevenson, Khiyana Carpenter, Krisstyle Stockton, Ky’Mari Davidson, Lavierah Walker, Ty’Tiana Clemons

SALISBURY: Angela Boileau, Kimora Chawlk, Shekiya Woodruff, Taliyah Freeman

EAST DAVIDSON: Danica Vogley, Evelys Torres, Ibelka Peralta, Lily Bolz, Lindsay Najera-Flores, Madyson York, McKenzie Moroni, Shelby Woodrum

LEXINGTON: A’Noah Henderson, Ashia Wall, Bella Wood, Jordyn Lindsay, Kaylee Torrence, Tianna Elam

SOUTH DAVIDSON: Gabby Akers, Lydia Perryman

WEST DAVIDSON: Alex Hester, Ashlyn Wright, Berkeley Allen, Emma DeRemer, Mackenzie Walker, Maggie DeRemer, Myleigh Snider, Wyatt Cooper

SPRINT MVP: Ty’Tiana Clemons (North Rowan)

FIELD MVP: Kimora Chawlk (Salisbury)

DISTANCE MVP: Madyson York (East Davidson)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Brandon Hill (West Davidson)

RUNNER UP: Phillip Bush (North Rowan)