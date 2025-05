High school girls soccer: 6 Hornets are All-CCC Published 1:42 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

All-CCC soccer

SALISBURY: Addie Griffith, Maddie Crabb, Gabbi Fatovic, Lola Koontz, Mariana Zapata, Stephany Quintero

EAST DAVIDSON: Bella Siler, Dani Robles, Crystal Reyna

LEXINGTON: Angela Fosso, Landly Cruz Hernandez, Vivian Nolasco, Yasmin Salas

SOUTH DAVIDSON: Faith Frizzell

THOMASVILLE: Karen Zepeda, Dianelis Gonzalez Galan, Natazalie Almanza

WEST DAVIDSON: Marley Gouker, Deanna Loftis, Ava Jackson, Lillian Benton, Kali Gouker, Emerson Lemly, Rebecca Blankenship, Sophie Lohr

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Marley Gouker (West Davidson)

RUNNER UP: Angela Fosso (Lexington)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Deanna Loftis (West Davidson)

RUNNER UP: Yasmin Salas (Lexington)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Brown (West Davidson)

RUNNER UP: Brent Lewis (Lexington)