High school boys golf: McCoy leads 5 All-CCC Hornets Published 2:00 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

All-CCC golf

SALISBURY: John McCoy, Jackson Sparger, Sam Goodman, Bo Brincefield, Jacob Trainor

EAST DAVIDSON: Riley Gooch, Silas Lohr, Micah Faircloth, Connor Fouts

SOUTH DAVIDSON: Ryan Gray

WEST DAVIDSON: Will Floyd

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Will Floyd (West Davidson)

RUNNER UP: John McCoy (Salisbury)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Nick Sweitzer (South Davidson)

RUNNER UP: Ann Hoffman (East Davidson)