Group Gold Hill Ride for Life returns Saturday Published 12:04 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

GOLD HILL — Cyclists assemble.

The Group Gold Hill’s annual Ride for Life returns on Saturday in the community’s picturesque historic village. At least that is where the ride starts.

The event is entering its 26th year and is hosted by Group Gold Hill and the Gold Hill Historic Preservation Society.

Charting Member Darius Hedrick said that the proceeds from the event go to the Gold Hill Historic Preservation Society for its mission as a nonprofit. Last year, the event registered about 125 riders, but Hedrick is staying optimistic that this year will be closer to 150.

“We used to have a couple hundred riders with three courses,” Hedrick said. “Cycling has fallen off a bit over the last 10 years.”

The event offers riders multiple route options including paved 25K, 50K and 100K courses as well as a scenic 26-mile gravel route. Hedrick said they had the gravel route last year and decided to bring it back again.

Riders tackling the 100K course are in for a treat. Hedrick said they take off from the historic village and head out towards the Yadkin River and Tuckertown, crossing into Davidson County and passing through CID and Denton. The ride also takes them through the foothills of the Uwharries and by High Rock Mountain.

Hedrick said they will have some great food and giveaway prizes at the conclusion of the ride. Participation costs $25 per rider, making it an accessible event for cyclists of all levels.

The ride begins at 770 St. Stephens Church Road, Gold Hill. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the ride starts at 9 a.m. Lunch is expected around 11:30 a.m.

To register in advance, visit the online version of this article.

To register in advance, visit https://form.jotform.com/250494053280150.