Faith sets special meeting to discuss law enforcement Published 12:04 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

The town of Faith has scheduled a special called meeting of the board of aldermen for May 29 to discuss the town’s law enforcement.

The meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 29 at town hall, 100 N. Main St.

Town Clerk Karen Fink said that the meeting was called to allow the aldermen to discuss the town’s plans for law enforcement.

The meeting comes after the aldermen voted earlier this month to terminate their interlocal agreement with the town of Granite Quarry, where Granite Quarry provided Faith with police coverage.

For more information, read the prior Salisbury Post story at salisburypost.com/2025/05/17/granite-quarry-faith-police-agreement-terminated-renewal-in-jeopardy/.