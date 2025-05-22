College softball: Pfeiffer’s Stewart finishes at .474 Published 11:26 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Staff report

MISENHEIMER — Landry Stewart’s first softball season at Pfeiffer University was an overwhelming success.

Stewart (Carson) fell short in her quest for a .500 batting average for the season. The lead-off batter finished at .474 and Pfeiffer finished 37-9 after going 2-2 in the regional tournament in Maryland.

Stewart, a transfer from USC Upstate, was a sophomore as far as athletic eligibility this season.

She was USA South Player of the Year and first team All-Region. The future coach may be an All-America when the D3 All-America teams are announced on May 28.

Besides batting average, Stewart led Pfeiffer in at-bats (133), runs (49), hits (63), sacrifice bunts (7) and stolen bases (42).

Stewart put several low-scoring games in the Pfeiffer win column. She scored 18 more runs than any of her teammates.