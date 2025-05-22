College softball: Hales, Gallagher on All-America teams Published 7:24 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Catawba Sports Information

SALISBURY — Catawba College utility player Brianna Gallagher and first baseman Kary Hales (Carson) became the first players in Catawba softball history to earn first team All-America honors when the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and the Division II Conference Commissioners Association released their All-America teams on Wednesday and Thursday.

Gallagher earned first team honors from both organizations. The junior from Graham enjoyed the most successful season of her career to date, blasting a program-record 16 homers along with a South Atlantic Conference-leading .480 batting average.

Gallagher made more history as the first Catawba Indian to be named SAC Softball Player of the Year. Gallagher and Hales were unanimous first team All-Region.

Hales wrapped her college career with her best season, recording a .452 batting average with a nation-leading 20 doubles in the regular season with nine homers and a team-high 49 runs driven in. The senior also broke the career program doubles record with 55, while closing out a memorable four seasons with a .391 batting average.