College baseball: ACC tournament update Published 1:27 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

ACC Tournament

The ACC baseball tournament runs May 20-25 at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Tuesday, May 20 — First Round

Game 1: (16) California 12, (9) Miami 2

Game 2: (12) Va. Tech 7, (13) Stanford 4

Game 3: (15) Pitt 13, (10) Louisville 11

Game 4: (14) Boston College 5, (11) Notre Dame 4, 10 inns.

Wednesday, May 21 — Second Round

Game 5: (16) California 14, (8) Wake Forest 12

Game 6: (5) Clemson 6, (12) Va. Tech 1

Game 7: (7) Duke 4, (15) Pitt 3

Game 8: (6) Virginia vs. (14) Boston College, late, Wednesday

Thursday, May 22 — Quarterfinals

Game 9: (1) Georgia Tech vs. (16) California, 3 p.m. | ACC Network

Game 10: (4) NC State vs. (5) Clemson, 7 p.m. | ACC Network

Friday, May 23 — Quarterfinals

Game 11: (2) Florida State vs. (7) Duke, 3 p.m. | ACC Network

Game 12: (3) North Carolina vs. Winner of Game 8, 7 p.m. | ACC Network

Saturday, May 24 — Semifinals

Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 1 p.m. | ACC Network

Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 5 p.m. | ACC Network

Sunday, May 25 — Championship

Game 15: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14, 12 p.m. | ESPN2