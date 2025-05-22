Cleveland’s Corrells receive livestock scholarships Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Thirty-one North Carolina students, including two from Rowan County, have been selected recipients of 2025 N.C. State Fair Youth Livestock Scholarships, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler announced.

Josie Correll of Cleveland, who attends Oklahoma State University and Talton Correll of Cleveland who attends Mississippi State University were among the scholarship recipients.

The scholarships are designed for high school seniors and students currently enrolled in an institute of higher education who have participated in the junior livestock or market turkey shows at the N.C. State Fair. A total of $611,000 has been awarded since the program began in 2015.

The scholarships are funded from a percentage of the total sales at the N.C. State Fair Sale of Champions. The number of scholarships awarded each year is based on qualified applicants and funds available from the previous year’s Sale of Champions. Because of strong support of the 2024 sale, 30 scholarships valued at $2,000 each were awarded this year. One $2,500 scholarship was also sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina.

“This scholarship program continues to invest in the next generation of agricultural leaders and advocates, and I am proud that they all have a solid understanding of where their food comes from because of their experience showing livestock,” Troxler said. “Congratulations to this year’s recipients.”

A selection committee evaluated applicants based on their involvement with N.C. State Fair junior livestock shows, academic achievement, extracurricular activities and an essay. Each application was assigned a number and identifying information was removed before evaluation.