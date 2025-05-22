Catawba College appoints Stacy Gato as enrollment management VP Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

SALISBURY — Catawba College has announced the appointment of Stacy Gato as the institution’s new vice president of enrollment management, following a national search. Gato will begin her role in May.

Gato brings more than two decades of leadership experience in higher education enrollment, having served in both public and private institutions along the East Coast from Maine to Florida. Her career has been marked by a strong record of results in undergraduate and graduate recruitment, retention strategies, financial aid optimization and team development — all anchored in a student-centered, mission-driven approach.

“We are delighted to welcome Stacy to the Catawba community,” Executive Vice President and Provost Dr. Monica Cowart said. “She brings with her deep expertise in enrollment strategy and a sincere commitment to fostering relationships across campus and with prospective students and families. Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow our enrollment and share the value of a Catawba education with a broader audience.”

At Catawba, Gato will oversee all facets of the college’s enrollment operation, including undergraduate admissions and financial aid. She joins the college at a time of strong forward momentum, as Catawba continues to expand academic offerings, enhance campus life, and promote its distinctive brand promise — Good Goes Far.

“I am honored to join Catawba College as vice president for enrollment management and excited to contribute to the college’s momentum through sustainable, student-centered strategies in recruitment and retention,” Gato said. “I look forward to becoming an active member of the Catawba community and building on the strong foundation already in place — one committed to student success and meaningful outcomes.”

Gato comes to Catawba from Saint Leo University in Saint Leo, Florida, where she served as the vice president for strategic enrollment management since July 2022. Prior to that, she was the vice president for enrollment management at Averett University in Danville, Virginia.

Gato holds a master’s degree from Goodwin University and a bachelor’s degree from Saint Joseph’s College.

She and her husband, Tim, are excited to relocate to Salisbury and become active members of the Catawba and surrounding communities.