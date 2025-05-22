AAUW honors Goldman Scholars Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Submitted

The Salisbury Branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) hosted its annual Goldman Scholars recognition event on May 12 at Rowan Public Library headquarters, acknowledging young women aspiring for higher education from Rowan County.

The Class of 2025 cohort includes Dasia Elder of North Rowan High School, Meredith Martin of West Rowan High School, Ava Morris of Salisbury High School and Lindsey Whisnant of East Rowan High School.

“AAUW is always eager to support and celebrate exceptionality and excellence in our future, especially through young purposeful women,” said Dr. Da’Tarvia Parrish, branch president.

The dine and delight event welcomed past and current Goldman Scholars with their families to engage with AAUW and Goldman Board members. Vice president for programs Ruby Walker served as hostess, with other contributors of the program to include Kathy Pulliam, Phyllis Post, Diane Labovitz, and Nicole Oehmen.

Goldman scholarship recipient Rodina Eliwa of the class of 2023 and 2024 scholarship recipients Valerie Jordan, Tyler Morrison and Sara Pierce shared their experience and offered words of wisdom for the new scholars pursuant to an undergraduate education.

“Follow your journey,” advised Jordan of Western Carolina University as she encouraged the scholars to be true to themselves and pursue their dreams with passion.

The AAUW Salisbury Branch is committed to the national mission of AAUW and aims to continue to support and enhance the trajectory of women and girls in efforts to support leadership, education and gender equity. Helen S. Goldman was an active community leader in Salisbury before her death in 1964 and was a charter member of the Salisbury branch of the AAUW, serving as its president from 1958-1960. Following the death of Helen S. Goldman, the Goldman family established a scholarship fund under AAUW to honor her love of education and the organization, whereas major memorials and gifts were made in subsequent years following the deaths of Julius L. Goldman, Sylvia Goldman Feit, and Joseph Goldman, leading to the organization of a non-profit private foundation in 1995. With the addition of the 2025 class of scholars, 107 women have received Goldman Scholarships.

Zebbie Bradley-Bondurant serves as foundation president, Labovitz is chair, Greg Alcorn is treasurer and Pulliam is secretary. Other Goldman board members are Parrish, Catrelia Hunter, Phyllis Post, Bessie Hutchins, Judy Grissom and Lollie Streiff. Norma Goldman is a permanent board member representing the Goldman family.

Since 1881, AAUW has been one of the nation’s leading voices promoting education and equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. More information about the local Salisbury affiliate is at http://salisbury-nc.aauw.net.