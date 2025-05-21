RSS Superintendent among honored educators Published 6:18 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The Innovation Project (TIP) recently announced the recipients of its 2025 Innovation Awards for educational excellence, shining a spotlight on public school educators and national leaders who are driving innovation and shaping the future of learning. Among those names, was Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelly Withers.

“This year’s six honorees can inspire us all to continue to go beyond perceived limitations to create impactful change,” said Dr. Sharon L. Contreras, CEO of TIP. “They demonstrate what it is to move from commitment to action.”

Withers was recognized with the Ignite Award alongside Asheboro City Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Woody.

According to the release from TIP, the Ignite Award honors superintendents for inspiring the reimagining of teaching and learning within their community. They exhibit creativity and tenacity in implementing bold ideas.

Nearby Lexington City Schools Superintendent Dr. Nakia Hardy was recognized with the Aspire Award.

The Aspire Award honors a first year superintendent who demonstrates a great sense of urgency, early success and promising leadership in navigating complex change.

Dr. Andrew Bryan, superintendent of Edgecombe County Schools, received the Catalyst Award which celebrates a superintendent and district for courageously leveraging TIP initiatives to drive impactful change and inspire transformation throughout their district.

Dr. Nyah Hamlett, superintendent of Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, earned the Transcend Award which recognizes individuals whose vision, character and outstanding track record distinguish them among their peers.

Lastly, the Vanguard Award, which recognizes an individual or organization that is pioneering new ideas, supporting educational change, and collaborating with TIP districts to reimagine education, was awarded to Jackie Smalls, senior vice president of Transfr.

Awards were presented at TIP’s Membership Dinner where guests had the opportunity to test drive Transfr’s state of the art technology that facilitates immersive VR training in high demand careers for students. Superintendents became students, donned VR goggles and performed virtual knee surgery.