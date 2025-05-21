Neverland North Carolina Festival this weekend: Pirate Village featured at event Published 12:05 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

Neverland North Carolina Festival, a two-day event packed with lots of activities, is coming to the Rowan County Fairgrounds May 24-25 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Lonnie Brick is creator and founder of the festival.

Featured as a part of the event will be the Pirate Village, which, as noted on the festival’s Facebook page, is a historical reenactment and fantasy immersion and will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. During this event, some of what attendees will see will include more than 100 pirates across 10 crews, live musical entertainment, sword fighting, cannon-fire, archery and axe-throwing and mermaids.

Enjoy yourself during the day and firing the cannon, it notes and at evening by the fireside there will be musicians performing.

The website noted that “with a mix of historical reenactors demonstrating real pirate life, and a healthy dose of fantasy and adventure, you’ll always remember spending your day with the pirates.”

Additional information along with off-site paid parking options and tickets for the Pirate Village are on sale at http://tiny.cc/piratevillage

Other events that will be taking place during the Neverland North Carolina Festival will include a cooking competition, wrestling, ATV racing, a car show, a variety of dancers and a fun area for the children that will offer inflatables and an exotic petting zoo.

A Battle of the Bands is also scheduled with Saturday featuring country and western music and Sunday will be rock music. VIP seating will be available along with a general lawn area.

In a previous article, Brick said that the concerts may be standing room only; however, attendees may bring a chair and sit as space allows.

Tickets to attend the festival start at $20, he noted, and are currently available at www.NeverlandNorthCarolina.com or at the door on the days of the event.

Brick also shared previously that he had been wanting to have this event for many years and he “wants to showcase Salisbury.”