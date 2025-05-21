Incidents and felony arrests — May 21 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• An incident of fraud with a credit card on Wake Drive reportedly occurred about 1:17 p.m. May 12 with a total estimated loss of $1,500.

• A larceny on Klumac Road was reported at 3:08 p.m. May 19 with a total estimated loss of $110.

• Dominique Markeise Cook, 25, was charged May 19 with two counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A larceny from a building on Timber Ridge Drive reportedly occurred between noon May 17 and midnight May 18.

• A theft of a truck from Miller Road, China Grove reportedly occurred between 10 p.m. May 17 and 7 a.m. May 18.

• A burglary including property damage on Morgan Road, Gold Hill reportedly occurred between 2:33 a.m. May 17 and 2:58 p.m. May 18.

• An assault on Archer Road reportedly occurred between 1 and 1:51 p.m. May 18.

• A burglary on Hannah Ferry Road reportedly occurred between 7:41 p.m. May 11 and 7:41 p.m. May 18.

• Ashleigh Paige Clarke, 35, was charged May 18 with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony larceny, second-degree trespassing, misdemeanor larceny and injury to personal property.