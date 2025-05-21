High school tennis: Jarrell, Griffith get top CCC honors
Published 11:41 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Salisbury sophomore AJ Jarrell was voted CCC Player of the Year.
Salisbury’s Milton Griffith was voted CCC Coach of the Year. He led Salisbury to the league championship.
Salisbury’s top six players made all-conference.
EAST DAVIDSON: Cam Eddinger, Allen Simmons
LEXINGTON: Julian Rodriguez
SALISBURY: AJ Jarrell, Gray Davis, Bryant Davis, Ben Lawson, Farah Hassan, Jashaun Epps
SOUTH DAVIDSON: Logan Garner, Jayden Bustos Benitez
WEST DAVIDSON: Kaleb Peeler, Camren Ellis, Caidon Smith, Josh Yarbrough
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: AJ Jarrell
RUNNER UP: Kaleb Peeler (West Davidson)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Milton Griffith (Salisbury)
RUNNER UP: Levi Bruff (South Davidson)