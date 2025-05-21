High school tennis: Jarrell, Griffith get top CCC honors Published 11:41 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Salisbury sophomore AJ Jarrell was voted CCC Player of the Year.

Salisbury’s Milton Griffith was voted CCC Coach of the Year. He led Salisbury to the league championship.

Salisbury’s top six players made all-conference.

EAST DAVIDSON: Cam Eddinger, Allen Simmons

LEXINGTON: Julian Rodriguez

SALISBURY: AJ Jarrell, Gray Davis, Bryant Davis, Ben Lawson, Farah Hassan, Jashaun Epps

SOUTH DAVIDSON: Logan Garner, Jayden Bustos Benitez

WEST DAVIDSON: Kaleb Peeler, Camren Ellis, Caidon Smith, Josh Yarbrough

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: AJ Jarrell

RUNNER UP: Kaleb Peeler (West Davidson)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Milton Griffith (Salisbury)

RUNNER UP: Levi Bruff (South Davidson)