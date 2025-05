High school softball: All-CCC team announced Published 11:25 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

All-CCC softball:

Salisbury’s Leah Huggins Herndon was voted CCC Coach of the Year.

Salisbury senior Ashley Yang tied for second in the voting for CCC Player of the Year.

EAST DAVIDSON: Kenzi Cribb, Kyndall Williams, Natalie Holt, KayCee Lewis, Nikki Beal, Kyleigh Hedrick, Sophie Hampton

LEXINGTON: E’Kayla Huntley

SALISBURY: Allison Peeler, Ashley Yang, Tijah Sims

SOUTH DAVIDSON: Harleigh Russell, Kacie Gordon, Payton Cook, Madison Cook

WEST DAVIDSON: Gracie Michael, Maci Harris, Abie Leonard, Meghan Leonard, Mahala Darnell, Carlie Moretz, Taylor Prince

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kenzi Cribb (East Davidson)

RUNNERS UP: Gracie Michael (West Davidson), Ashley Yang (Salisbury)

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Hannah Rollins (West Davidson)

RUNNER UP: Payton Cook (South Davidson)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Leah Herndon (Salisbury)

RUNNER UP: Amanda Jones (West Davidson)