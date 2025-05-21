High school football: Barton recruit Morton wins Leazer Award Published 10:40 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — The Harold “Lug” Leazer Award is considered the highest honor an A.L. Brown football player can receive and since it was established (at Cannon High) in 1946 it is considered the highest honor a Wonder can receive in any sport as it’s about character and dedication as well as athletic achievements.

Leazer was a football star of the 1930s in Kannapolis. He was a pilot in World War II and was killed in action in Europe.

This year’s winner of the Leazer Award was Jesse Morton, who was recruited by Barton College coach Chip Hester. Morton was primarily a strong safety for the Wonders — he also was honored as the team’s top defensive back — and he’s also been a receiver on offense.

Morton comes from good stock. His father, Mike Morton, made history this year by officiating in a Super Bowl. Mike earlier had won a Super Bowl as an NFL player with the Rams.

Before his NFL days, Mike starred as a linebacker at UNC and as a linebacker/tight end for A.L. Brown. He was part of the 1989 state championship team.

Young Morton is a 3.9 student who played baseball as well as football for the Wonders. He plans a sports management major.