High school baseball: CJ is GMC Player of the Year Published 10:12 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — A.L. Brown’s baseball team was 7-18 in coach Empty Thompson’s final season, but CJ Gray should make All-State teams and may be a candidate for Gatorade Player of the Year.

Gray has been named Greater Metro Conference Player of the Year despite the Wonders’ 2-10 record in conference play.

The 6-foot-1 Gray was 3-1 on the mound, as the Wonders limited his pitch counts. He may have a bright future in the sport.

It was at the plate, where he had no restrictions, that he made his biggest impact, batting .508 with 11 home runs. That homer total has to rank highly in the state.

Gray has power and he can run, but his right arm probably is his biggest asset. He throws 97 mph bullets off the mound and he can play multiple defensive positions.

He is considered among the state’s elite high school prospects for this summer’s MLB draft and he is on many national lists for potential prospects.

Gray is an excellent athlete who was the Wonders’ quarterback in football. He also receives praise as a leader and student.

He committed early in the recruiting process to NC State and followed through by signing with the Wolfpack.

The MLB draft could detour his path to Raleigh, but that’s something that can only be speculated about until the draft unfolds in July.

Gray has lots of Rowan ties, as his father, Charlie Gray, is a Livingstone College graduate. CJ’s mother, Donitta Gillespie Gray, is a Salisbury High graduate.