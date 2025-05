High school baseball: All-CCC team announced Published 11:14 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

All-CCC baseball team:

NORTH ROWAN: Ethan Prange, Caleb Everett

SALISBURY: Hank Webb, Evan Koontz, Landon Tucker, Ben Young

EAST DAVIDSON: Tegin Hedrick, Landon Hollar, Konner Eads, Landin Newton, Ethan Loman

LEXINGTON: Jordan Summers

SOUTH DAVIDSON: Ronnie Benfield

THOMASVILLE: Travail Barnes, Matthew Bankhead, Luis Sosa, Elijah McNeair

WEST DAVIDSON: Thomas Hester, Carson Michael, Carson Correll, Tyson Walters, Davis Lomax, Asher Jordan

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tegin Hedrick (East Davidson)

RUNNER-UP: Matthew Bankhead (Thomasville)

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Thomas Hester (West Davidson)

RUNNER-UP: Ethan Loman (East Davidson)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Brian Poe (Thomasville)

RUNNER UP: Noah Anderson (West Davidson)