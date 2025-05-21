College baseball: Stolsworth, Simmerson on All-America team Published 7:01 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

All-America Payne Stolsworth (West Rowan).

Catawba Sports information

SALISBURY — Catawba College sophomore Hayden Simmerson (Carson) and graduate student Payne Stolsworth (West Rowan) earned All-America recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, the organization announced Wednesday afternoon.

Simmerson earned second team All-America honors as a relief pitcher for the first such honor of his career. The nation’s leader in saves with 17 has been Catawba’s top arm out of the bullpen this season with a 3.07 ERA across 58.2 innings with 68 strikeouts.

Simmerson has already set the program and South Atlantic Conference single-season saves record. Simmerson received the highest All-America honor ever for a Catawba relief pitcher.

Stolsworth garnered Honorable Mention All-America laurels for the first All-America consideration of his career in his final year with the Catawba Indians. The 2024 SAC Pitcher of the Year once again excelled in 2025, transitioning to the team’s Friday night starter with 11 wins on the mound. He threw four complete games, including three shutouts.

Stolsworth has piled up a team-high 75 strikeouts and leads a Catawba staff that has recorded eight shutouts as a team, good for fifth-most in the country.

Stolsworth joins Craig Brooks, Bryan Ketchie (West Rowan) and Tim Smith as NCBWA All-American starting pitchers under Jim Gantt.

Catawba looks to punch its fifth trip to the Division II National Championships this weekend, hosting SAC foe Lenoir-Rhyne in the Southeast Super Regional at Newman Park.