China Grove posts ad for finance director Published 12:07 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

CHINA GROVE — The town of China Grove is in the market for a new finance director.

A post on the town’s official Facebook page made on Tuesday seeks a “seasoned finance professional eager to make a meaningful impact in local government.”

Town Manager Franklin Gover said in a Tuesday phone call that the current finance director, Tara Nichols is stepping away to pursue another opportunity, adding that Nichols planned to stay on as the town transition finance software.

“She will be here until we get that settled,” Gover said.

Gover sang the outgoing Nichols’ praises in the call.

“Tara is the best small town finance director in the state and I appreciate everything she has done to help me and the town throughout the years to maintain a strong financial condition,” Gover said. “I am sad that she is leaving, but I will always appreciate her friendship.”

Nichols’ latest stint in the finance role was not actually her first stop in China Grove. She worked with China Grove before taking a job as the finance director in Sunset Beach but Gover said that she retained a remote role with the Rowan County municipality.

“Even when she was at Sunset Beach, we worked it to while we were looking for someone she could stay part time remote to help keep us afloat,” Gover said. “There was a time where it was just me and the town clerk since we had a couple of vacancies. (Nichols) has always been more than generous to help.”

According to the town’s Facebook post, the position’s key responsibilities include:

Overseeing daily financial operations, including accounting, payroll, accounts payable/receivable and cash management.

Collaborating with the town manager on budget preparation and financial policy development.

Coordinating annual audits and ensuring compliance with financial regulations.

Preparing and presenting financial reports to the town manager and the China Grove Town Council.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance or a related field.

Extensive experience in public financial management; government accounting experience required.

Possession of Certified Local Government Finance Officer designation or ability to obtain.

For questions, call 704-857-2466

Learn more and apply here: bit.ly/3OYx63h